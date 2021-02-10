Valley Tours will continue to lease 306 square feet of office space in the Washington County Historic Courthouse, after the County Board approved an annual lease for the space Jan. 5.
The courthouse is at Third and Pine streets in Stillwater, and is part of the county’s parks system.
The agency has leased the space since 1995. The revenue from the lease is used for Historic Courthouse operations. County Road 78 receives county state aid highway designation
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved designating County Road 78, or 110th Street, from Manning Avenue to St. Croix Trail South as a County State Aid Highway Feb. 2.
The designation is subject to the approval of the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The new designation will ensure that any future improvements to this highway are built to current state aid standards, improving safety of this highway.
The designation change is estimated to bring an additional $66,000 a year in state aid funds to the county.
The designation change is supported by the Denmark Township Board.
