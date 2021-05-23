Valley Paving Inc. will do the roadway rehabilitation of County State Aid Highway (Olinda Trail North) in Scandia, after the Washington County Board of Commissioner approved a $2.69 million contract with the company May 11.
The project will resurface the pavement from 900 feet north of Old Marine Trail to 554 feet south of 240th Street, which is the county line. The project will also replace curb and gutter in downtown Scandia just north of Highway 97. New signing and striping will be completed along the project area. The new pavement surface will improve the ride quality and safety along the roadway.
