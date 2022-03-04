May Township and West Lakeland Township will have both have elections on Tuesday, March 8.
In May Township, John Pazlar is running unopposed for reelection on the town board of supervisors.
In West Lakeland Township, incumbent Daniel Kyllo is running for reelection, and he is facing a challenge from Nathan Aamot.
The Gazette reached out to both candidates in West Lakeland Township election asking the same questions. Here are the candidates’ responses:
Daniel Kyllo’s responses
Occupation: Currently retired.
Why are you running for township board, and what are your top three priorities if reelected?
I have lived in West Lakeland Township for the past 20 years and have served on the town board for 17 of those 20 years. I have grown an attachment to West Lakeland, and feel I can continue to contribute to the betterment of this community.
(His top three priorities are:) Continue to make responsible decisions to keep our taxes affordable; Improve and upgrade our roads and upgrade technology in order to increase awareness in township affairs.
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges the township faces in the next three years?
Exploring alternative financial resources to fund expensive town road improvements, preserving this community’s rural character, acknowledging how our environment may be changing and addressing those effects on our natural resources and township infrastructure.
What do you bring to this position that your opponent does not?
I have 17 years of experience on the town board as well as other local committees and workgroups (Middle St. Croix Watershed Management Organization, I-94 Gateway Corridor Commission, Lake Elmo Airport Advisory Committee, 3M Settlement Workgroup, Planning Commission liaison, Bayport Fire Dept Advisory Committee). Through this work I have a thorough understanding of the needs and history of our community.
Nathan Aamot’s responses
Occupation: GIS professional working as a Senior Principal Engineer and Director of Geospatial Analytics at UnitedHealth Group
Why are you running for township board and what are your top three priorities if elected?
It began in October 2020 when I learned of the plan to retrofit a municipal water system into our low-density township. On several levels, the costs-benefit analysis did not add up to me when individual filtration systems provide the same level of water purification at a fraction of the cost. I was also troubled by the seeming lack of representation many residents’ concerns were getting by the current board to the 3M co-trustees.
Fast forward to July 2021, I chose to help create Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water as its president. This led me to want to take an active role correcting these issues and making our local government better.
Top Three Priorities: Open Government with active resident participation. Stop open meeting law and data practices law violations. Communicate information to residents completely and transparently. Champion moving town board elections to November. Advocate for a 2-part Annual Town Meeting like Denmark Township and others.
Financial Prudence. Bring a fresh perspective to town finances. Balance frugality and efficiency with long-term investment. Make our roads the top priority.
Modernize Data Practices. Evaluate our town data organization, retention, and archival systems. Make data retrieval easy and self-service where possible to save town clerks’ time. Donate my expertise in digital mapping to build a GIS system to manage our assets.
In your opinion, what are the three greatest challenges the township faces in the next three years?
Balancing development pressures with protecting our rural residential character. We live within a very desirable community here in Washington County. I expect development pressure to remain ever present over the next three years. To preserve our community character, this means standing firm on our 2.5-acre minimums. It also means ensuring consistent and fair enforcement of town ordinances and zoning for all residents and property owners. Plus, there is the unique challenge of a large municipal well and development plans associated with the Prairie Island land. The town recently received notice it is moving another step closer to federal trust status. I will do whatever is within the power of the town to fight against incompatible proposed land uses.
Roads. Our road system needs to be given top priority for funds. We need to establish a modern road inventory and a long-term road maintenance plan so we can better project costs into the future.
Transparent fiscal management under inflationary pressure. There is no denying that finances will remain a significant challenge. I plan to take an open books approach to our town finances to ensure maximum openness and opportunities for resident feedback. In this vein, adopting a 2-part approach to our annual meeting is one step we can take to maximize resident participation and allow for better budget forecasting into the next calendar year. With this model, residents see a proposed budget and levy in March but have until September to provide feedback before it is finalized.
What do you bring to the position that you opponent does not?
First, I bring an outsider’s perspective. Both in terms of town government and our town board. At this juncture in West Lakeland’s history, I think this is an asset. I know I’m the change candidate.
Professionally, I have almost 20 years of experience in geospatial technology leadership across several industries in multiple roles and companies. I’ve worked for civil engineering companies and as a technical expert in software sales to state and local governments where my travels and discussions afforded me a unique perspective into the needs and inner workings of all kinds of local governments.
More recently, I have been building a geospatial analytics program from the ground up at UnitedHealth Group supporting all lines of business.
The arc of my career has given me many relevant skills to draw on for success as town board supervisor: Technical innovation and solution design. Accountability for revenue generation, cost management and budget. People management and technical leadership. Engagement with executive leadership. Program vision setting. Product management and development. Customer engagement and feedback. Making presentations. Writing documentation. Teaching others. Collaboration. Applying my expertise to new business models, patterns, and problems.
Specifically, from working on various civil engineering projects I understand site plans, construction drawings, surveying, land use planning and zoning, land parcel management, environmental impact studies, etc.
Finally, I don’t assume to know everything at the outset when I start something new. I seek out many sources of information before proposing a solution or making a decision.
The Gazette will updated the results of the elections as they are released on Tuesday night, March 8.
