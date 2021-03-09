This week, TRIA opened a 6,000 square foot orthopedic clinic in Stillwater, offering a wide range of orthopedic and sports medicine services to patients in the St. Croix Valley.
Located within HealthPartners Stillwater Medical Group clinic on Curve Crest Boulevard, TRIA Stillwater offers a broad scope of orthopedic care, including: sports medicine and sports surgery, ultrasound-guided injections, total joint replacement, foot and ankle care, hand and upper extremity care, fracture care and neck and back care.
“As our population ages, we’re also seeing people stay active well into their senior years, which has led to unprecedented demand for orthopedic care,” said Tom Walsh, MD, Senior Medical Director at TRIA Orthopedics. “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to build on partnerships within our care system to meet the musculoskeletal health care needs of the community.”
TRIA physicians began performing orthopedic surgeries at Lakeview Hospital in 2019 and have provided 24/7 on-call coverage for the hospital since January 2020.
“We know patients benefit from care that is coordinated between primary care, specialty care and hospitals,” said Matt Richie, Vice President of HealthPartners St. Croix Valley clinics. “We’re excited to bring the expert orthopedic care and exceptional service TRIA is known for to our community.”
The new clinic is the seventh TRIA Orthopedics location in the Twin Cities metro.
