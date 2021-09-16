Courthouse by Candlelight Tours will be offered at the Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater, 7, 7:45, and 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14.
The cost is $10 per person. Reservations required; call 651-275-7075 to register.
Reservations are nonrefundable within 14 days of the program date.
Tours are limited to 12 participants and one tour guide, for those ages 10 and older. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Face masks are required for vaccinated and unvaccinated participants. Masks can be provided upon request.
Join the group for a unique experience walking the halls of the Historic Courthouse at night by candlelight. Explore the areas typically closed to the public, including the basement, sheriff’s residence, and the 1900s county jail. Learn the history behind this historic site and listen to some fun, slightly spooky stories along the way.
Note that there will be dim lighting, low-hanging objects, and uneven terrain. Due to the nature of the tour, it is not handicap accessible.
The Historic Courthouse is at the corner of Third and Pine streets in Stillwater.
For more information on these and other parks programs, see the Washington County website at www.co.washington.mn.us/parks and follow Washington County Parks on social media at @WashCountyParks.
