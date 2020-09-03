The Gazette will host candidate forums in October ahead of the upcoming general election in November.
The Gazette will host a forum for candidates running for seats on the Independent School District 834 School Board on Monday, Oct. 12, at Stillwater Middle School.
Only candidates and event organizers will be allowed in the building. No supporters or other attendees will be let in because of COVID-19 concerns.
All questions will be provided by The Gazette with a few questions possibly coming from moderator Margot Rheinberger.
Valley Access Channels will provide live coverage of the forums on Comcast Channel 15 and at www.vactv.org/live
Following the resignations of board members Mark Burns and Shelley Pearson in July, two seats are open on the school board that will be filled with a special two-year term.
The Gazette will host a forum from 6:45 to 8 p.m. for candidates running for the two-year seats.
In ISD 834, there are three seats up for election for a regularly scheduled four-year term. The Gazette will host a forum from 8:30 to 9:45 p.m. for candidates running for the four-year seats.
The Gazette also will host candidate forums for three state congressional races on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Valley Access Channels studios in Stillwater.
Again candidates will only be allowed to attend because COVID-19 concerns.
From 6:45 to 7:30 p.m., The Gazette will host a forum for candidates running for House District 39A; from 7:45 to 8:30 p.m., The Gazette will host a forum for candidates running for House District 39B, and from 8:45 to 9:30 p.m., The Gazette will host a forum for candidates from Senate District 39
Valley Access Channels will provide live coverage of the state congressional forums on Comcast Channel 16 and at www.vactv.org/live, and it will be replayed up until the election.
The Gazette is also organizing candidate forums for the following races: the Bayport City Council and the Oak Park Heights mayoral race. Dates have yet to be determined.League of Women Voters also hosting forums
The League of Women Voters of White Bear Lake Area is asking the public to submit questions in advance of a virtual candidate forums planned for Minnesota State House District 39A and B and Minnesota State Senate District 29.
Candidates who have confirmed participation so far include Josiah Hill, Senate District 39, Ann Mosey, House District 39A, and Joe Garofalo and Shelley Christensen, House District 39B.
Interested persons should email questions for the candidates before Monday, Sept. 14 at lwvwbl@lwvmn.org, with the candidate forum listed in the subject line.
The forums will be recorded on Zoom and made available for public viewing. Visit the League of Women Voters White Bear Lake Area website after this date for more information and a link to the recordings at www.lwv-wbla.org.
Oak Park Heights Mayor, City Council, ISD #834
The league is also asking the public to submit questions in advance of virtual candidate forums invite the public to submit questions in advance of virtual candidate forums planned for the Oak Park Heights mayor and City Council, and ISD 834 elections.
Candidates who have confirmed participation so far include Dawn Beavers,
Sarah Stivland, Katie Hockert, Philip St. Ores and Tim Brewington for Independent School District #834.
Interested persons should email questions for the candidates before Thursday,
Sept. 17
at lwvwbl@lwvmn.org, with the candidate forum listed in the subject line.
The forums will be recorded on Zoom and made available for public viewing.
For more information and a link to the recordings, visit www.lwv-wbla.org.
