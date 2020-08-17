Familiar faces beat out newcomers in the Aug. 11 primary.
For U.S. Representative District 4, Democratic-Farmer-Labor incumbent candidate Betty McCollum won her primary with 84.35% of the votes. Republican candidate Gene Rechtzigel won with 51.05% of the vote and Grassroots Legalize Cannabis candidate Susan Sindt was unopposed.
For State Senator District 39, Republican incumbent candidate Karin Housley was unopposed. Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Josiah Hill won his race with 86.98% of the vote.
In State Representative District 39A, Republican incumbent candidate Bob Dettmer was unopposed. Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Ann Mozey won with 91.22%
For the State Representative District 39B, there was no primary as DFL incumbent Shelly Christensen and Republican challenger Joe Garofalo were both unopposed.
Secretary of State Steve Simon is calling on all eligible Minnesota voters to apply for their absentee ballots using the online absentee ballot request tool. The tool allows registered voters to request that their ballot to be sent to them by mail for the November 3 general election.
“We need to treat the upcoming statewide elections as a public health issue,” said Simon. “To slow the spread of COVID-19 we need to reduce large gatherings, including at polling places. I’m challenging all eligible Minnesota voters to cast their vote from the safety of their home. In the face of this pandemic, it is the right thing to do to protect Minnesotans who are most at risk - and the people who care for them. Fortunately, it’s very easy to do.”
All eligible Minnesota voters may request an absentee ballot for the primary and general elections at mnvotes.org. The online application will ask for an e-mail address and an identification number, either a Minnesota-issued driver’s license, Minnesota ID card, or last 4 digits of Social Security Number.
