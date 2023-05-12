Earlier this year, Senator Karin Housley (R-Stillwater) joined a press conference calling for the creation of a Companion Animal Board for the state of Minnesota. The bill has bipartisan support and backing from a number of stakeholders and coalitions. If created, Minnesota would be the first state to implement this Board, and it would set the standard for its creation in other states.
“More than 70% of Minnesotans have a pet, and pets are loved and valued as an important part of our families, which is why this bill is so important,” said Housley, who has been a long-time supporter and author of this legislation. “Companion animals play such an important role, and this bill would create a Board to provide proper oversight on issues pertaining to companion animals. It would provide proper leadership, direction, and valuable expertise to meet the needs of companion animals and their owners.”
State government is currently structured around livestock for food and fiber production (Department of Agriculture), wildlife management (Department of Natural Resources) and animal diseases (Board of Animal Health). The Companion Animal Board would provide specific expertise and skills to lead and respond to issues pertaining to companion animals and allow the State of Minnesota to more effectively plan for and respond to the health and welfare needs of companion animals and to the efforts of local communities, citizens, and organizations that care for these animals.
The legislation is also supported by not just animal welfare nonprofits, but local governments, human service agencies, and thousands of Minnesotans across the state.
