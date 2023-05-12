Earlier this year, Senator Karin Housley (R-Stillwater) joined a press conference calling for the creation of a Companion Animal Board for the state of Minnesota. The bill has bipartisan support and backing from a number of stakeholders and coalitions. If created, Minnesota would be the first state to implement this Board, and it would set the standard for its creation in other states.

“More than 70% of Minnesotans have a pet, and pets are loved and valued as an important part of our families, which is why this bill is so important,” said Housley, who has been a long-time supporter and author of this legislation. “Companion animals play such an important role, and this bill would create a Board to provide proper oversight on issues pertaining to companion animals. It would provide proper leadership, direction, and valuable expertise to meet the needs of companion animals and their owners.”

