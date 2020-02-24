With construction season slowly approaching, Stillwater residents who live on streets planned for improvements this year have been given notice by the city.
The city’s 2020 street improvement plan covers about 3.1 miles of roadway – in areas including North Fourth Street, Greeley Street and the Croixwood area – for an assessed project cost at just under $2.5 million. Improvements for chosen streets were determined by a recent pavement management study that assigned a condition index number to streets that would need work in the near future.
At a public hearing during the city council meeting on Feb. 18, residents argued that the cost assessed per property is too high compared to the increase in property value. State law requires that the assessment cannot exceed the benefit to the property owner from a project.
One of the streets slated for reconstruction, including new concrete curb and gutter, is a stretch of North Fourth Street from West Laurel Street to West Wilkins Street. Each residential property on that street was assessed at $12,611 per unit, while commercial and city owned properties were assessed at $86.30 per lineal food of property along the street.
The cost of street construction has increased year by year, which can be attributed to a variety of factors such as increased concrete and asphalt costs and a decrease in contractors bidding for projects. Due to the projected increase in cost, the council said that they will look into extending the amount of years that property owners can pay off the assessment amount from 10 to 15.
There were differing opinions among council members about whether the city’s current assessment policy is fair to property owners. Currently, street reconstruction projects are assessed at 70 percent to the benefiting property owner and 30 percent from city funds. Since North Fourth Street is considered a State Aid Road, 50 percent of the project cost is assessed to the property owner.
Mayor Kozlowski said during the council meeting that the city’s assessment policy will be reviewed before the assessment hearing takes place in October, after construction is supposed to be completed. Residents will have the option to challenge the assessed value for their property at that time.
Bids for the 2020 street project will be received in April, which will determine exactly how much residents will be required to pay for their property. Public Works Director Shawn Sanders said that the winning bid could be 10 to 20 percent lower than the $2.5 million assessment, but the exact amount can’t be known until a bid is accepted. The city is opening the project for bid about one month earlier than last year in an attempt to receive lower bids.
Contact Kevin Ott at kevin.ott@ecm-inc.com
