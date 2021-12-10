Nov. 21
• A Stillwater officer traveling westbound off of Olive Street noticed a bare colored SUV vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign. The vehicle made a sharp turn onto another street. When the officer pulled the driver over, he could smell the odor of marijuana. The driver seemed surprised that he had failed to stop for a stop sign. The driver was a 27-year-old man from St. Paul. The officer noted that his eyes were red and watery. In the vehicle the officer found a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance. The driver stated that the marijuana was not his and said he had not been drinking. The driver was transported to Washington County jail. He took a sobriety test of that came back with a result of 0.16%. He was charged with a misdemeanor and a 3rd degree DWI.
Nov. 23
• At approximately 4 p.m. an officer received a phone call request from a store manager for a possible theft that had taken place at the Ace Hardware store off of Market Drive. The manager stated that sometime in the past couple days he noticed missing items from the store. Two items that were brought to his store for repair consisting of a Stihl chainsaw valued at approximately $400 and Ryobi backpack leaf blower with an estimated value of $350. There were no known suspects and no security footage in the area. Neither of the items had serials numbers so they could not be listed on the missing items list.
Nov. 25
• Off the 400 block of Maryknoll Drive, an officer was dispatched for a report of robbery. An 81-year-old male reported a missing chainsaw and propane heater worth $354 that was taken from his garage. There were no signs of forced entry and a report was made by the officer.
• At 11:06 a.m. off the 1400 block of Martha St., a 30-year-old man arrived back at his home at approximately 11 p.m., and noticed his Toyota Prius was missing. Also missing was the victim’s credit card and bank card. Both cards were cancelled and the victim did not suffer any financial loss. The vehicle was entered in Washington county as stolen.
Nov. 26
• At 2:28 p.m. off the 12000 block 77th St., an officer responded to a report of a 17-year-old juvenile male who went missing after his parents had taken his vehicle away as a punishment. His sister called him through Snapchat and an officer spoke with him and asking him to come home. The officer mediated the situation between mother and son. The juvenile stated that he did not feel like harming himself and felt safe at home.
At 9:51 p.m. a Stillwater Police officer responded to a call from the Holiday gas station off of Orleans Street. The call was regarding a trespassing complaint. The worker at Holiday noticed a 43-year-old female who was acting strangely. Stillwater Police had a warrant out for her arrest. The female was arrested as she had an outstanding felony warrant for criminal damage to property. The police officer located a medical marijuana pipe and plastic bag of green leafy substance. The woman was transported to Washington county jail.
