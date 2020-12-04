The City Council approved two events at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, evening with all councilors knowing the events may not occur because of current or future pandemic restrictions.
The two events it approved were a proposed European Market and a fire and ice hot air balloon rally. The European Market was scheduled from Thursdays through Sundays during November until February of 2021.
Stillwater City Administrator Tom McCarty believes that the European Market was cancelled by the organizer, but the paperwork had already been filed. However, Mayor Ted Kozlowski said the council should approve the event anyway in case by some miracle there isn’t a need for COVID-19 restrictions, and the city should not be a hurdle if that did occur.
Kozlowski has been pushing for winter-themed events to turn Stillwater into a winter wonderland and increase tourism during the slower months. He had that goal even before the pandemic began.
The two events the city approved were ideas as a way to promote Stillwater during the winter amid the pandemic.
However, they were crafted before Gov. Tim Walz announced the state would severely restrict gatherings during a four-week pause that started on Nov. 20 and are scheduled to end on Dec. 18.
During the pause, restaurants can only serve food to go, gyms were closed, and high school sports were cancelled.
Walz has hinted he may extend the pause past than Dec. 18, the Associated Press reported.
The event scheduled to occur outside after the Governor’s four-week pause is the and Chamber’s Fire and Ice event, which is a hot air balloon rally held in the frigid winter air. It is slated to take place on Jan, 29 to Jan. 31 in North Lowell Park on Mulberry Circle.
The hot air balloon rally is planned to be held in conjunction with the annual Ice Cream Social event in January.
McCarty explained that city staff recommended council approving the events, but put conditions that they are in compliance with any COVID-19 restrictions set by the governor, follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines along with any federal limitations.
The city administrator explained they city should be extremely careful when planning events during the pandemic.
“With a gathering, it’s an activity for Stillwater, we have to be careful,” McCarty said. “The city doesn’t need to be the poster child for a super-spreader event.”
Because it is unclear if the Stillwater events will occur Stillwater City Clerk Beth Wolf noted both event organizers requested all event fees waived, and the council also agreed to not charge for either event.
The two possible events would tie in with the city getting decorated in the holiday spirit.
The city’s downtown building are in the process of getting lit up with holiday lights on all downtown buildings — and for the first time in its history — the south side of the Historic Lift Bridge will be lit up to match downtown with Christmas lights.
Unlike the two events that are up in the air, the city’s lighting project is on track to finish by Saturday, Dec. 5.
In other business
In response to the pandemic and Gov. Walz’s executive order, the city council also unanimously agreed to waive parking fees for the 23 businesses that lease spaces from the city downtown parking lots.
The council had agreed to waive those parking fees in response to the first wave of the pandemic until Nov. 1. The extension now goes through the first quarter of 2021.
Also in response to the pandemic and, the City Council approved an extension to extend curbside pickup for restaurants. The council also approved city staff researching what it would take for the city to create and own a downtown street lighting system.
Currently, Xcel Energy owns the city’s downtown street lights.
