During the July 7 meeting, the Stillwater City Council was briefed about an influx of $1.5 million in cash to be used for costs related to the coronavirus. These fund maybe be used to help struggling small businesses in the city.
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law on March 27, providing over $2 trillion in federal economic relief to the nation. The CARES Act also established a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), providing payments to states.
Minnesota received over $2 billion in CRF funding, and on June 25, Governor Tim Walz announced that $841.4 million of CRF would distributed to local governments in Minnesota.
Stillwater’s share of CRF funds is $1,500,401 — $75.34 per capita. The city submitted its eligibility form on June 26.
“We have the fund dispersed into our account,” McCarty said. “It moved really quick.”
Eligible expenditures must satisfy three major elements: necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease – COVID-19; costs not accounted for in the approved 2020 city budget; and the expenses must be incurred between March 1 and November 15.
“There is a lot of discussion and interpretation into what is really eligible,” McCarty said.
Funding categories for eligible expenses include medical expenses such as personal protection equipment, disinfection of public facilities, technology costs related to COVID-19 and public safety measures taken in response to COVID-19, payroll costs for public safety employees whose work duties are substantially dedicated to response to COVID-19 emergency, sick leave related to COVID-19, and unemployment insurance cost related to COVID-19 for public employees.
City staff has been tracking all COVID-19 expenses since March 17 and will compile a summary of expenses that meet CRF funding reimbursement eligibility criteria. McCarty credited the work of the city’s finance department for immediately tracking the costs the city incurred do to COVID-19, both in hard costs and staff costs.
“We already got that documentation out there,” McCarty said.
Another part of the funding allocating is the ability for the city to establish a grant program for small businesses that have incurred costs related to the coronavirus.
“We don’t solid recommendations for council this evening,” McCarty said. “You do have the ability to allocate some of these funds for small business relief in some sort of grant program ... the county will assist us the in management of that program.”
Staff will research options for establishment of a small business coronavirus relief grant fund, and report back to the city council at a future meeting.
Use of the CRF funding must be thoroughly documented. The Minnesota Department of Revenue will require submittal of monthly reports summarizing use of the CRF funds. If the city expends in excess of $750,000 in federal CRF funds, a federal single audit will be required as part of the city’s annual financial audit.
“We have until November 15 to make any allocations and any unexpended funds will have to go to the county,” McCarty said. “After speaking with the county administrator yesterday morning, he would rather not see any funds come back to the county because they would only have two weeks to come up with a use for any excess funds.”
