The League of American Bicyclists honored the efforts of Stillwater to build better places for people to bike with a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community award. Stillwater joins 497 communities across the country with the designation.
The bronze BFC award recognizes Stillwater’s commitment to improving conditions for bicycling through investment in bicycling promotion, education programs, infrastructure, and pro-bicycling policies. Jackson, Minnesota, took measures like partnering with local schools to update and take steps toward implementation of their Safe Routes to School Plan, developing a bicycle and pedestrian counting system, and working to develop a business incentive program to move up from a bronze award to silver-award. The Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota (BikeMN) has been working in partnership with the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, local advocates, and others in Stillwater.
Stillwater City Administrator Tom McCarty said the city is glad to have received the designation.
“The city has worked hard in partnership with community groups, MnDOT, Minnesota DNR, and others, including our neighbors in Wisconsin, to make Stillwater a bicycling destination and a great place for our community members and visitors to ride and recreate,” McCarty said. “The city will continue to its efforts to prioritize making it safer and easier to walk and bike for all. Stillwater appreciates the recognition of all these collective efforts.”
Mayor Ted Kozlowski said one of the city’s goals is to create a welcoming community.
“We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of community members and organizations and the city, in particular the leadership of Sustainable Stillwater, to achieve this designation and intend to keep improving our trail network and recreation systems into the future for healthier living opportunities for our citizens and visitors,” Kozlowski said.
