Hannah Davis
THE gazette
The Stillwater City Council set its 2023 preliminary levy at $17,487,047, a 9.817% increase from the levy in 2022. The council passed the preliminary levy in a 4-1 vote during its Tuesday, Sept. 20, meeting, with council member Michael Polehna voting no.
The $1,563,250 increase, city staff said, is due to a decrease in local government aid and an increase in health insurance premiums, staff wages, and fuel and energy costs.
“This year was a particularly difficult year,” City Administrator Joe Kohlmann said.
While the levy increased, the tax rate decreased to 49.038%, a decrease of roughly 5%, largely due to the rise in home valuations.
Assuming a 17.5% increase in market value from 2022 to 2023, which is the preliminary estimate from the county, that means city taxes on a median-valued home at $380,500 would be $1,850.71, indicating a $121 annual, or $17.60 per month, increase in city taxes. That represents an increase of 12.9% for a median-valued home.
For a home valued at $250,000, the city’s portion of the taxes would be $1,153.87, representing a $142.92 annual increase; for a home valued at $300,000, taxes for the city would be $1,421.13, representing a $169.78 increase; and for a $350,000 home, the city’s portion of the taxes would be $1,688.39, or a $195.59 increase.
The city is required by state law to set a preliminary levy by the end of September. The city can adjust the levy downward from there, but cannot exceed that amount when it passes its final levy in December. The city will adopt the final levy on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.
P.D staffing
One of the main points of consideration for the budget city staff will focus on is the police department’s request for three more positions: two new police officers and a code enforcement officer. The budget accounts for those positions at this time.
Council member Polehna stated he’s unsure if the new staff members are an appropriate addition for this time.
“I still have a problem with no justification for some of those positions,” he said.
Council member Larry Odebrecht concurred.
Polehna then added: “How are you going to use two extra officers? Why do we need two extra officers? I mean, I have no idea, but I’d like to see those specifics in my mind. He very well could justify it.”
A discussion over those positions and staffing at the police department will take place during the city’s workshop on Nov. 15.
If the council decided not to approve any of those positions for its 2023 budget, Kohlmann said city’s minimum levy proposal for December would be set at $17,143,498, or a 7.66% increase.
“That’s as bare bones as I think we can get for the city of Stillwater in 2023. … This is an extremely tight budget. The lowest potential levy we can do for 2023 is 7.66%; otherwise we’re looking at the 9.817% for next year,” Kohlmann said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.