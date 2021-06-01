City Hall has been closed to the public since COVID-19 health guidelines were enacted in March 2020. Many city services were provided electronically and over the phone and council, board and commission meetings were conducted via Zoom, according to a May 24 press release from the city of Stillwater. On June 1, City Hall and other city facilities will open their doors to the public.
“June 1 we open for business so to speak,” City Administrator Tom McCarty said during a City Council meeting on May 18.
Following advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noting that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks, Gov. Tim Walz repealed the state’s mask mandate on May 14, but the new order allowed individual entities — including local municipalities — to enact stricter guidelines.
However, McCarty noted staff doesn’t believe “it’s appropriate to be more restrictive than the governor’s
executive orders, and that’s been a consistent approach this city has taken since the pandemic started back in March of 2020.”
When City Hall reopens it will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. A drop box is located to the right of the front doors at City Hall for the convenience of leaving any documents or payments.
Stillwater City Council meetings will resume on June 1 as well. While City Councilors will be seated at the dais in City Chambers, the city will still employ a Zoom hybrid option for those who would still like to participate virtually, the city administrator explained.
While masks and social distancing will not be required in City facilities when they open, masks are recommended for individuals that have not been vaccinated. The recommendation is consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
Telework protocols that were in place were removed, and social distancing requirements will be moved as well. Moving forward some city staff members will also have options of teleworking when appropriate.
The governor’s latest order repealing the mask mandate strongly encourages unvaccinated individuals to still maintain physical distance and wear masks. That order is relying on the honor system, and the city is following suit.
“We don’t as staff intend to be the mask police,” McCarty said. We’re not going to ask people (if they’re vaccinated).”
Fourth of July
Following the council’s discussion about city services returning to normal the council discussed what to do about the city’s annual Independence Day celebration as the city can’t obtain fireworks by July 4.
McCarty said a few options for moving forward include hosting the celebration minus the fireworks and include other auxiliary events, cancel everything Fourth of July related, or get fireworks later and hold the celebration at some other time.
“And do the fireworks in conjunction with the bridge opening celebration or something like that,” McCarty said.
Councilors voiced support for hosting a modified Independence Day celebration without fireworks.
“We lost so many cool things over the last year with COVID,” Kozlowksi said.
In addition to moving forward with a Fourth of July Celebration, the City Council approved several summer events such as Summer Tuesday, Bridge the Valley Bike Rally and Memorial Day events in its consent agenda.
In other business
The city appointed Tim Gladhill as the community development director for the city of Stillwater effective June 28.
Bill Turnblad is retiring from the Community Development Director position effective May 28 2021, after fifteen years with Stillwater. Four top candidates were invited to a second round of interviews conducted. The second interviews were conducted by four groups: Community Development Department staff; Department Managers; City Council reps and Community Member group; and the City Administrator. Based on the results of the second interviews, Gladhill was selected as the top candidate for the position.
