While some local elections are running uncontested this year, the Stillwater Area School Board race has a full stage of candidates. As of press time, sixteen people have stepped forward to fill five open seats on the seven-member board.
In the regularly scheduled four-year term, nine people are running for three seats, including two incumbents. These four-year terms will begin January 1, 2021. Candidates are current board chair Sarah Stivland, board member Mike Ptacek, Dawn Beavers, Pete Kelzenberg, Annie Probeni, Matt Onken, Katie Hockert, Philip St. Ores and Nance Purcell.
Following the resignations of board members Mark Burns and Shelley Pearson last month, there are also two seats open on the school board that will be filled with a special two year term. This special election requires its own election with a different set of candidates. Seven people have filled for this race: Bill Gilles, Tim Brewington, Joseph Ehrler, Bev Petrie, Mary Turnberg, Roger Ziemann and Alison Sherman. The two winners in this election will take their seats on the board immediately after the election results are canvassed.
During the Aug. 5 board meeting, two people were selected to serve as interim board members to fill the vacant spots on the board. Tim Brewington and Bill Gilles were selected.
A candidate who has filed for office may remove their name from the ballot by filing an affidavit of withdrawal within 2 days of the end of the filing period, which occurred after press deadline.
Municipal elections
The filling period for the remaining municipal elections ended on Aug. 11 and residents will see many unopposed races.
In Bayport, incumbent mayor Susan St. Ores is running unopposed. For two seats open for Council Member at Large incumbent Connie Carlson will be joined by Ethan Gilmore and Trischa Heitman-Ochs.
In Lake Elmo’s race for mayor, council member Justin Bloyer is opposed by Charles Cadenhead. Three candidates have filled for two open seats on the city council; Katrina Beckstrom, Jeff Holtz and Matthew A Howe.
In Oak Park Heights, incumbent mayor Mary McComber is challenged by Mark R. Swenson. For the two open seats on the city council, incumbents Chuck Dougherty and Mike Runk are running unopposed.
In Stillwater’s Council Member Ward 2, incumbent David Junker is running unopposed and in Council Member Ward 3 Laurance K Odebrecht is running unopposed.
