Sir-Lines-A-Lot perform the latex pavement marking striping on county highways and local streets within Washington County in 2021 after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $130,500 contract with the company April 27.
Lane striping is required on roadways meeting certain width and volume thresholds, which many Washington County highways meet. This contract is specifically to refresh markings that have reached the end of their service life, and does not cover striping that is to be done in connection with planned construction projects. Funding is provided by levy dollars.
