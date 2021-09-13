The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide law enforcement services to the city of Landfall Village, after the county board approved a new agreement with the city Sept. 7.
The new agreement will be effective Jan. 1, 2022.
The county will furnish and supply all necessary labor, supervision, equipment, communication facilities, dispatching and supplies necessary to provide the services.
The city will pay the county the direct costs and expenses from the services of one full-time deputy, which includes salaries and fringe benefits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.