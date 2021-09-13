The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide law enforcement services to the city of Landfall Village, after the county board approved a new agreement with the city Sept. 7.

The new agreement will be effective Jan. 1, 2022.

The county will furnish and supply all necessary labor, supervision, equipment, communication facilities, dispatching and supplies necessary to provide the services.

The city will pay the county the direct costs and expenses from the services of one full-time deputy, which includes salaries and fringe benefits.

