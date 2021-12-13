The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide law enforcement services to the city of Lake Elmo after the County Board approved an agreement with the city Nov. 30.

The agreement, which begins Jan. 1, 2022, is for five years. The county will furnish and supply all labor, supervision, equipment, and supplies necessary to provide the services required by this agreement.

Lake Elmo will pay the county on a semi-annual basis for the direct costs and expenses of the services of five full-time deputies and one full-time sergeant.

