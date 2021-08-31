The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received two donations from the Marathon Petroleum Company, which the County Board accepted Aug. 24.

The Sheriff’s Office Occupational Resources for Employees Program provides advocacy, educational, vocational, interpersonal, social and spiritual opportunities to promote wellness as defined by the individual. The Marathon Petroleum Company has donated $6,880 to help pay for this training on personal and professional breakthroughs for officers in September. Team members of the Sheriff’s Office will learn to reflect on traumas and triumphs associated with modern law enforcement and ways to have a more resilient career and family life.

The company also donated $33,700 to support Washington County’s water recovery. The Sheriff’s Office will use the funds to purchase life jackets, dive respirators and a boat motor to assist during water recovery.

