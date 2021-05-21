Shafer Contracting Co. Inc. will construct the Highway 36/Manning Avenue interchange at the intersections of Stillwater, Lake Elmo, and Grant, after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $21 million contract with the company May 11.
Washington County was awarded federal and state funds to lead the development and construction of a grade-separated interchange at the intersection of state Highway 36 and Manning Avenue/County State Aid Highway 15.
The project is funded by federal grants, state grants, highway state aid, Minnesota Department of Transportation funds, and funds from the cities of Stillwater Lake Elmo.
The project will: improve capacity, safety, and traffic operations; maintain and improve local access; maintain federal requirements for funding; provide a northwest frontage road connection; maintain multi-use trail connection and maintain long-term transportation goals.
It is expected that the construction will create 230 jobs, with 18% committed to disadvantaged business enterprises. It is also expected that there will be five trainees on site that will receive 2,000 hours of on-the-job training. The project’s Equal Employment Opportunity Goals anticipate that 22% of the work will be done by people of color, with 15% of the work being done by women.
Construction will start in mid-May and is expected to continue into 2022.
The board also approved construction cost and maintenance agreements with the Stillwater and Lake Elmo.
