U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN), along with Representative Betty McCollum (D-MN), announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the Lake Elmo Airport a grant of $3.6 million for infrastructure improvements.
“Critical investments in our infrastructure serve as a down payment on the long-term economic well-being of our state and country,” Klobuchar said. “By investing in the Lake Elmo Airport, we are supporting the economy of the region and enhancing public safety.”
“Lake Elmo Airport is a key transportation hub and economic driver for the community,” Smith said. “It’s great to see the Department of Transportation helping improve the airport’s runway. I’m going to keep working to direct federal dollars towards Minnesota infrastructure projects.”
“This federal funding will make long-planned improvements for the safety of operations at Lake Elmo Airport and for the surrounding community. The entire East Metro area will benefit from this infrastructure investment,” McCollum said.
The grant funding awarded by DOT will allow Lake Elmo Airport to improve its infrastructure by constructing a runway.
