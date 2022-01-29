Senate District 39 DFL Precinct caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1 — will be held entirely online.
The ongoing pandemic is driving some communities to a “contactless caucus,” where everything happens remotely. This is the case for DFLers in SD 39, which covers most of the north half of Washington County, as well as Franconia and Shafer in Chisago County, Toni Pelletier, Chairwoman of Senate District 39 DFL.
“While we’d love to get together in person and share ideas, it’s much more important to keep people safe,” Pelletier said. “With the omicron variant surging in Minnesota, this just didn’t seem like a good time to get 20 neighbors together in a classroom for two hours.”
Caucus night in Minnesota is set by law, so delaying it wasn’t an option.
Caucuses are the kickoff for campaigns around the state, and usually involve residents debating resolutions that form the party platform and voting for delegates to conventions where candidates will seek party endorsement, Pelletier said in the release. In a contactless caucus, resolutions submitted by citizens automatically go to the senate district convention in the spring. Citizens can volunteer to be delegates to the convention; their selection as delegates is automatic, unless there are more volunteers than positions, in which case delegates will be selected randomly in a drawing broadcast via Zoom.
Interested citizens can find out what voting precinct they’re in, find resolution forms and the “non-attendee” form for volunteering to be a delegate at www.dfl.org/caucus.
