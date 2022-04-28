Stillwater City Council member Ryan Collins announced on April 27 that he will seek re-election this November for his current First Ward seat.
During Collins’s first term, he initiated Stillwater’s first predatory offender ordinance which is now in place to protect children in the areas that they go to school and daycare.
“The future of Stillwater is strong. While we stand upon our city’s storied legacy, it is our residents that give Stillwater its vitality. I value the input of my constituents and it is a privilege to work on their behalf. Representing the people of this city has been an honor, and I look forward to continuing the positive momentum and accomplishments in my next term,” Collins said.
In addition to serving as a City Council member, Collins also serves on the Washington County Historical Society Board of Directors as the vice president. He represents Stillwater on the Middle St. Croix Watershed Management Organization Board of Managers, is the Council Liaison to the Stillwater Library Board of Trustees, sits on the Stillwater Fire Department Relief Association, and is a board member for The Friends of Lily Lake. He is a former Planning Commissioner for the City of Stillwater, where he served as Chairman from 2017-2018.
Collins is a middle school social studies teacher at Mahtomedi Public Schools. He is married to Lisa, who is a registered nurse at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater. They have two children, Alexis and Preston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.