Rise will continue to provide day support services to county residents with disabilities after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a contract extension with the agency through 2023.The board approved the contract March 1.
The programs, formerly known as day training and habilitation, assist adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve and maintain the highest level of independence, productivity, and integration in the community.
The day programming provides services related to employment, self-care, communication skills, socialization, physical mobility, and cognitive development. The county is mandated to protect the health and safety of vulnerable adults, which includes providing supervision and care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities during the day when their caregivers are not present.
Rise also provides employment services, which are the necessary supports and services to assist individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to work for compensation in a community-integrated work environments in which persons without disabilities are employed. The program is designed to promote regular interaction with persons without disabilities who are not paid caregivers or service providers.
Rise services include employment exploration; employment development of individualized services that help people find employment or attain self-employment; and employment support services.
The rate of pay for the services vary for each individual based on their needs, and the rate formula is determined by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
