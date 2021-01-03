With the start of the 2021 legislative session just days away, State Representative Bob Dettmer (R-Forest Lake) has received his committee assignments for the next two years.
Dettmer represents Minnesota House District 39A, which includes the cities of Stillwater, Forest Lake, Marine on St. Croix, Scandia, and Shafer along with Franconia, May, and Stillwater townships.
Dettmer will serve as the Republican Lead on the Minnesota House Labor, Industry, Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee, according to a Dec. 23 press release from Dettmer’s office.
“During my legislative tenure, I’ve always prioritized the men and women who have served or are currently serving our nation,” Dettmer said in the release. “I’m very pleased to have the opportunity to fight for their needs once again.”
Dettmer is also expected to serve on the Minnesota House Taxes Committee.
