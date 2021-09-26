Join Johnsdale Paranormal Group as they kick off the Halloween season at the Washington County Historic Courthouse with some paranormal strangeness 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
Justin Miner and his group of investigators will be recounting some of their most hair-raising experiences with ghostly phenomenon in a one-hour public presentation. Participants will have the opportunity to see and hear creepy evidence captured on their audio and video equipment from some of the most noted paranormal hotspots in the Midwest. They will be revealing the findings from their April investigation of the Historic Courthouse itself.
The program is $5 per person. Registration is required, and it is limited to 50 participants. Face masks are required for both vaccinated and nonvaccinated individuals. Call 651-275-7075 to register.
Later in the evening, there will be a Johnsdale Paranormal Group - VIP Investigation, from 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, to 2 a.m. the following morning. A limited number of participants may enjoy an exclusive look at the Historic Courthouse after hours by joining Johnsdale Paranormal Group for a VIP investigation of the building after the presentation. Registration includes entry into the presentation beforehand from 8-10 p.m. The cost is $95 per person, and registration is required.
Bring your own phone, camera, or small recording device to take your evidence home. Johnsdale Paranormal Group will lead various demonstrations, but the equipment will not be made available for use by event attendees.
Call 651-275-7075 to register. This program is limited to 10 people. Face masks are required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Due to the areas of the building that may be used as part of the investigation, the event is not considered accessible. The Historic Courthouse is at the corner of Pine and Third streets in Stillwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.