The Community Garden will utilize six raised bed planters and that were constructed by Kenton Reeh, a local Boy Scout, who built them to complete his Eagle Rank advancement for Troop 9132, part of the St. Michael’s Church, according to a press release from the city.
Of the six planters, one garden planter is designated as a “Community Garden Bed,” which was filled with cherry tomato plants, basil and jalapeno pepper plants for public consumption. The remaining five beds are open to residents and community members on a first-come first-serve basis, prioritizing city residents.
There is no cost to lease the bed unless the gardener prefers the planter be moved to their residence, where a security deposit is requested, but gardeners are responsible for purchasing plants and any necessary equipment.
“We hope residents will stop by City Hall to see the plants grow throughout the season, regardless of if they get a garden bed and that it might also introduce gardening to the community as well as connect citizens who may also be interested in the activity,” Council Member Carly Johnson said. “It was fun filling up the Community Garden Bed with plants, and hopefully, it will have plenty of cherry tomatoes and basil for people to enjoy.”
Council Member Johnson said that “…Yes, it is a small start, but perhaps if participation grows, we can consider expanding the opportunities in the future.”
Randy Thoreson, a Parks & Trails Commissioner for the City and a Community Gardener noted that, “the Community Garden boxes are a great addition to the Oak Park Heights community, offering a place to grow a variety of small garden plants and herbs, as well as being a visible representation of the City’s support of its citizens.”
Interested gardeners who would like to reserve a planter for the 2021 season, can fill out a google form at https://forms.gle/PGGwonCNGycbnTH18 or by calling City Hall at 651-439-4439.
