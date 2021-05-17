The city of Oak Park Heights is looking for individuals who are interested in forming a Garden Club. The group would aid in the maintenance and beautification of current gardens. The group may also look at how parks and public lands can be used to attract pollinators and may work toward creating a community garden.
This Garden Club is hoped to be a revitalization of a previous community efforts. The former “Garden Committee,” established in the mid-1990s and has since dispersed, was pivotal in the creation and maintenance of the Cover Park garden.
The Cover Park garden is a key part of Oak Park Heights’ history, City Administrator Eric Johnson said in a news release. The garden was created by collecting plants from yards of family homes that were torn down to make room for the creation of the St. Croix Crossing Bridge. The former Garden Committee sustained the Cover Park garden by tending to it every year and early on by hosting plant sales.
To date, volunteers have continued to keep up the Cover Park garden but need help and the Cover Park garden would likely be a large part of the new Garden Club’s 2021 agenda.
Oak Park Heights Mayor Mary McComber, said “many thanks to the Garden Committee volunteers who established the first City Garden at Cover Park. Through their vision and dedication, they were able to see the beautiful gardens that could come from the plants of homes that were removed for the new St. Croix Crossing Bridge.
They were able to preserve the many plantings from the past for future residents to appreciate and enjoy. Gardens can always be expanded to all of our parks, but it takes volunteers to bring that to fruition.”
City Councilor Carly Johnson, the council’s liaison to the city’s Parks and Trails Commission noted that “the new Garden Club will bring together current efforts in our parks. We currently have volunteers who help in our parks working on everything from promoting pollinators and helping butterflies, to maintaining the Cover Park garden. Last fall, a group of volunteers and I went out to Cover Park to clean up the garden. We were able to get a lot done in a single day, so I am excited to see what this new group can do!”
“Whether you have a green thumb, enjoy plants and gardens, or just want to be outdoors and meet new people from the city, please consider being part of keeping Oak Park Heights beautiful. Bring your gloves,” McComber exclaimed.
Interested individuals may express interest by filling out a google form at https://forms.gle/VWEHNRUqzsp5715F9, or by calling City Hall at 651-439-4439. The Parks and Trails Commission will be discussing the formation of the Garden Club at its May 17 meeting.
