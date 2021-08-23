The parking lot of the Newport Transit Station, as well as the adjacent lot, will be used as a Minnesota State Fair Park-and-Ride.
The Washington County Board of Commissioners, sitting as the Regional Rail Authority Aug. 10, approved its use. The Minnesota State Fair will be held from Aug. 26 to Sept. 6.
The Metropolitan Council, via Metro Transit, requested the use of the Newport Transit Station as a 2021 Minnesota State Fair Park-and-Ride lot during the fair. The contract allows for the use of the paved parking area and adjacent vacant lot for 400 parking spaces. The Newport Transit Station has served as a State Fair Park-and-Ride since 2016. In 2019, more than 5,700 transit riders used the Newport Transit Station park-and-ride lot express service to go to the fair on weekends and Labor Day.
