Stillwater’s new City Administrator Joe Kohlmann attended his first Stillwater City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, March 15.
Kohlmann was serving as St. Francis’ city administrator since 2015. Before working for St. Francis, he was the city administrator for Tonka Bay, for approximately five years, and was an administrative intern for South St. Paul, for 15 months. Kohlmann holds a Master’s of Urban and Regional Studies from Minnesota State University Mankato, and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Hamline University.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski said the City Council hired Kohlmann because of his “honesty, integrity and work ethic.”
Kozlowski said if a citizen has a problem to call the new city administrator.
“Joe’s number is the same as (former City Administrator) Tom McCarty,” Kozlowski said. “Or call your locally elected representatives.”
Kohlmann gave a brief update during his staff report to tell councilors that he met with all of the city’s department heads and has toured all of the municipality’s building facilities.
He said his first project is working on a way to increase communication with department heads along with city councilors.
During his first meeting, Kohlmann saw the passage of several resolutions including approval of a Minnesota GreenCorp Program intern, a council approval that gives city staff the
authority to purchase land on the Brown’s Creek State Trail, and approval of a feasibility study for a downtown street light project.
GreenCorp intern
The city passed, on 3-1 vote, a resolution, to employ an intern as part of a joint program with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and AmeriCorps.
Community Development Director Tim Gladhill said the 11-month internship comes at no cost to the city. Stillwater will provide four hours of supervision.
“We’ve been asked for internships in the past and haven’t been able to accommodate those, but we are a good candidate for this,” Gladhill said.
The intern will work with the city for 32 hours a week and work for eight hours a week with Sustainable Stillwater.
City Councilor Dave Junker, who was the sole dissenting vote, asked what tasks the intern will be doing.
Gladhill responded that they will be tracking energy usage so it’s a lot of data entry and helping out with special events.
“There is ample work to keep this individual more than busy,” Gladhill said.
Trail purchase
The council passed a resolution, on a 4-0 vote, to allow staff to negotiate the purchase of Brown’s Creek Trail
In April of 2021, Stillwater Marina & Yacht Club LLC purchased a strip of land that runs underneath about one-half mile of the Browns Creek State Trail, City Planner Abbi Jo Wittman explained in a memo to the City Council. Andy Malone, owner of Stillwater Marina & Yacht Club LLC wants to retain a portion of the subject property, and sell other portions to adjacent landowners, including the city of Stillwater. The property is adjacent to Lumberjack Landing.
“It’s in the city’s best interest to own this land,” Wittman said.
Downtown lights
The city council unanimously approved a downtown street light project feasibility study.
There are two styles of street lights in the downtown area, the taller style lights that are located throughout the downtown and the decorative lights mostly on Main Street, Public Works Director Shawn Sanders wrote in a memo to the City Council. The taller lights were installed in 1991 and the decorative lights in 1999.
Both styles were maintained through an agreement with Xcel Energy. The agreement for the taller lights expired in 2015 and the agreement for decorative lights expires in 2024. Recently, city staff and Xcel Energy have noticed the deteriorating condition of the taller lights, and have begun removing poles without replacing them.
In 2020, Stillwater hired a consultant to look at options for replacement of all the lights downtown with a new decorative pole and fixture. Cost of replacement lights was estimated at $3 million. The feasibility study explores funding options that includes assessment of affected properties.
Junker said with the Xcel Energy agreement expiring in 2015, the project must be a city priority.
Kozlowski said he was not looking forward to finding the funding sources for the project, but was excited to have consistent lighting.
“It’s a little bit of a hodgepodge of lights,” Kozlowski said.
The city administrator’s first meeting was efficient and brief as it concluded in less than an hour. Stillwater City Council meetings can sometimes run for twice to three times as long.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski lightheartedly complimented Kohlmann for making it through his first Stillwater meeting.
“Joe, you did great today,” Kozlowski said. “You crushed it and we’re always done by 8 (p.m.)”
