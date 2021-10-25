St. Croix National Scenic Riverway is seeking public input about future management of the Fairy Falls Day Use Area, located near Stillwater, Minnesota.

“We’re excited to invite the public and local community to share their thoughts and perspectives about the Fairy Falls Day Use Area. The National Park Service wants to understand what experiences are important to visitors and to hear ideas to provide safe, welcoming experiences that promote a healthy natural environment and respect the unique qualities of the site,” St. Croix National Scenic Riverway s=Superintendent Julie Galonska said. .

Public comments will be accepted from Oct. 19 through Nov. 21. All interested individuals are invited to share their thoughts at: http://parkplanning.nps.gov/fairyfalls, or by sending comments to Lisa Yager, St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, 401 N. Hamilton Street, St. Croix Falls, WI 54024.

For those interested in learning more about Fairy Falls Day Use Area and the planning process, the National Park Service will host two virtual open house meetings. The National Park Service will provide a brief presentation, followed by an opportunity for the public to share perspectives and ideas. The meetings will present the same information.

Load comments