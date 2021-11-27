National Alliance on Mental Illness presented Stillwater area Sen. Karin Housley with its Legislator of the Year Award at its annual conference, held online on Nov. 13. The award recognizes a legislator who has been an outspoken advocate for children and adults with mental illness and their families.
NAMI board member Michael Trangle said that Housley championed NAMI’s bill to create a task force on sober homes during the legislature’s last session.
“Senator Housley was also the chief author of NAMI’s bill that suspends rather than terminates people’s waiver if they are receiving residential or inpatient treatment for up to 121 days. She also authored the huge bill to create uniform service standards for our mental health system. These were all heavy lifts. Thank you, Senator Housley, for your advocacy.”
