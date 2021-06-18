Yoga

Tune into the sights and sounds of nature and release stress through guided yoga sequences designed to improve balance, flexibility, breath awareness and muscle tone from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31, at the North Picnic Pavilion at the Lake Elmo Park Reserve.

The program is open to all levels. Dress for outdoor yoga, bring a mat and arrive 5 to 10 minutes early. Space is limited and reservation made on the county’s website are required. Check the website or the park office for information.

Individual yoga classes are $8 per person per session. Vehicle permits are required, which are $7 daily or $30 annually, which is not included in the individual class price. Call the Lake Elmo Park Reserve Contact Station for information at 651-430-8370 or see the Washington County website at www.co.washington.mn.us and search “outdoor yoga” to register online.

Lake Elmo Park Reserve is at the intersection of County Road 19 and County Road 10 (one mile north of Interstate 94) in Lake Elmo.

Follow Washington County Parks on social media at @WashCountyParks.

