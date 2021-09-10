Minnesota Paving and Materials will repair and repave Greeley Street, or County Road 66, in Stillwater from north of Shelton Drive to Orleans Street, after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $141,740 contract with the company Sept.. 7.

The roadway is in poor shape, and requires continuous patching. Some pavement is rough with ruts.

Funding will come from proceeds from the county’s wheelage tax.

