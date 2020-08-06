The Minnesota primary will be held on Aug. 11, and the Stillwater area has just a few DFL party seats being contested. Local city officials are preparing for voters’ safety amidst the pandemic.
Following Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement that masks must be worn indoors, voters will be required to wear masks and can be denied voting inside the polling location if they choose not to wear a mask. Those who cannot wear a mask for health or disability reasons will be asked to participate in curbside voting. Masks will be available to voters who may not have one.
In District 39A, two Democratic candidates will be vying to challenge Republican incumbent Bob Dettmer in the general election: Ann Mozey, who lost to Dettmer in the general election in 2018, and newcomer Chuck Fitzer.
In District 39B, there is no primary for either party. Democratic incumbent Shelly Christensen will face newcomer Republican candidate Joe Garofalo in the general election.
Another battle for a spot as the democratic candidate for the general election will occur in District 39, where Brian Hile and Josiah Hill, both newcomers, will battle to take on incumbent Republican Karin Housely in the general election.
To find where you primary poll location is, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us
