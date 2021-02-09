The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the Metropolitan Council Jan. 26 for 75% reimbursement of the cost of purchasing land in Stillwater Township to add almost 50 acres to Pine Point Regional Park.
The land was purchased with money from the county’s Land and Water Legacy Program.
The purchase was approved by the County Board last April for $787,740. The Metropolitan Council agreed to reimburse the Land and Water Legacy Program funds used to purchase the property up to $590,805.
The grant requires the county to enter into restrictive covenant agreement on the property, which is standard.
