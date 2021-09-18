The Washington County Board of Commissioners made two reappointments to the Brown’s Creek Watershed District board of managers Sept. 14.
Gerald Johnson, Stillwater, and Celia Wirth, Grant, were both reappointed to another term as managers on the Brown’s Creek Watershed District, both of which will expire Oct. 21, 2024.
