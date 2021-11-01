The city of Marine on St. Croix has made its annual request to the Washington County Board of Commissioners for funds from the Jordan bequest, with this year’s request of $6,000.
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the use of the bequest Oct. 19. The money will be used for materials and services at the Marine Community Library.
In 2001, Elizabeth Jordan made a bequest in her will to the Washington County Library to be used for the Marine Library branch. In 2012, an agreement was reached between the City of Marine and the county that, upon request of the city, the county would disburse funds from the be-quest to support the Marine Community Library.
Through a joint powers agreement between the city and the county, the city residents have maintained access to the county library system and continue to pay the county library tax. A separate non-profit organization, the Marine Library Association (MarLA), maintains a small community library, which includes privately purchased materials, as well as materials and services provided by the county library.
The request from the city follows directives related to disbursements made to the Jordan bequest as specified in the joint powers agreement.
