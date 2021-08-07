Kevin Edwards has worked as a bridge tender for about 13 years. Working for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, he has operated the lift bridge when it was open to vehicle traffic, and after it opened for pedestrian travel.
Since the bridge opened to exclusively non-motor vehicle traffic on June 1, 2020, Edwards noted it’s a marked difference operating the lift without cars and trucks crossing the span.
“I like it a lot better than when it was vehicle traffic,” Edwards said. “You’d sit in that shack, and the whole thing would bounce all day long. It’d kind of drive you nuts.”
Now when the bridge is lowered a flood of bikers and pedestrians rush to cross.
“All of a sudden you have 50 people coming at you,” Edwards said, “and they all want to talk. You know I like talking to people. I like that.”
Edwards has found that most of those crossing over the St. Croix River are excited to be out and about. The pedestrians are out for leisurely strolls and are likely a bit more patient than drivers stuck in traffic because of a lift.
“They’re happy to have the trail,” Edwards said on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 4. “Everybody’s in a good mood. It’s nice having it back because it gets a lot of use. It’s very, very busy.”
The trail stays busy seven days a week.
“Obviously, it’s busier during the weekends, but here it is two o’ clock in the afternoon and there are plenty of people here going back and forth,” Edwards said.
That flow of travel is interrupted every 30 minutes when boats need to cross under. Bikers and walkers are not allowed on the lift bridge deck when it is being raised.
“When you start to raise the bridge, you flip the one switch, the bells start ringing and the lights start flashing, you just come out there and say ‘hey, everybody off of the span,’” Edwards said. “And most of the time they’ll get off of the span. We’ve had some issues on the weekends when people don’t want to get off the span very easily.”
Edwards smiled while showing a bullhorn MNDOT employees use to make sure everyone clears off that bridge section if the flashing lights and gates don’t work. But if someone absolutely refuses to leave, MNDOT operators will call Stillwater Police or state patrol officers to intervene.
After the St. Croix Crossing was finished in August 2017, the lift bridge closed for repairs and to refurbish it for the change in travel. It was repainted to the original historic green color it was when it first opened in 1931. However, the reconstruction was more than just cosmetic.
“We had a lot of issues before it got refurbished as far as it breaking down … I’m surprised I didn’t get stuck up there,” Edwards said. “That’s one of things that I was hoping that would never happen because we’ve had people that were stuck up there for a couple hours as least.”
MNDOT crews would have to come and fix whatever problem it was.
“I don’t go any higher than I can jump,” he said.
So getting stuck 40-feet up in the air on the bridge wouldn’t have been too comfortable; However, Edwards does feel pretty safe in the enclosed bridge shack.
Edwards said he can see the boost to Stillwater that opening the bridge to bike and pedestrian traffic has had. Noting that it draws tourists from all over and he met a couple who were visiting Stillwater from Florida.
“The traffic was crazy down here,” Edwards said. “I can see why more people are down here now because there’s no traffic; there’s not truck traffic down here. There’s more pedestrians down here, which is good for Stillwater.”
