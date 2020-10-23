The Minnesota Senate passed a nearly $1.9 billion public works construction package Oct. 15, a day after the House finally broke months of partisan stalemate and approved the bill. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The package, known as a bonding bill, was the biggest piece of unfinished business left over from the 2020 regular session, which ended in May, the Associated Press reported. The Senate voted 64-3 to send the bill to the Governor for his signature.
Twenty-five House Republicans crossed over Oct. 14 night to give the Democratic majority more than the 60% supermajority the legislation needed to pass. That vote was 100-34. The bill failed to win enough House votes in two previous special sessions, when Republicans conditioned their support on an end to the emergency powers that Walz has used to fight COVID-19, a demand they ultimately dropped.
Senate District 39 Senator Karin Housley (R-St. Mary’s Point) stated the area she represents will benefit from the capital investments, according to a press
release from her office.
About $3 million was set aside for the Minnesota Highway 36 and Manning interchange. Construction will commence on highway in 2021.
A partial cloverleaf design was chosen by transportation officials to accommodate for future commercial expansion and safe traffic in the area.
Other fixes will address current issues, including relocating the frontage road and extending the trail east of Manning across a new bridge over Highway 36.
“I am elated to have so many projects for our district getting much-needed attention and financial backing this year,” Housley said in the release. “It was only through working together with our community businesses, health care providers and elected officials that we got this done.”
The Minnesota prison systems received financial investments. In Stillwater, The Minnesota Correctional Facility will receive $2.6 million for fire suppression system renovations in cells, common areas, and control areas throughout the buildings.
“Investment now means economic vitality in the future,” Housley said. “Despite an arduous process to get here, I’m happy with our area’s portion of the bonding bill. Our community has a great strategy for jobs and bright prospects to look forward to!”
The realignment of 60th street and Norell Avenue in Oak Park Heights also will receive $790,000 from the bonding plan.
The Oak Park Height City Council has pursued corrections to this intersection since 2017 due to high volumes of traffic, significant delays and high incidence of crashes with above average severity, according to a press release from the city of Oak Park Heights.
Oak Park Heights’ Mayor Mary McComber released a statement on behalf of the city:
“I would like to offer an immense ‘thank you’ to both Senator Karin Housley and Representative Shelly Christensen (DFL - Stillwater), for all of their advocacy, help and support with the Project and Bonding Bill,” McComber said “And, a big thank you to Senator David Senjem, chairman of the Senate Capital Investment Committee and Representative Mary Murphy, chairwoman of the House Capital Investment Committee and all of the committee members for hearing the testimony of Oak Park Heights, visiting the City during the Investment Tours and all of their support. And of course, a big thank you Gov. Walz for his continuing effort on the Bonding Bill.”
Over the next twelve months, the Oak Park Heights engineering staff will undertake the required surveying and design elements so that the city can issue required bidding specification in late 2021, the city’s release states.
State Representative Christensen advocated for the inclusion of local projects along Highway 36, voted in favor of the legislation and released the following statement:
“With Minnesota continuing to grapple with COVID-19 and its economic impact, investments like these are crucial in providing jobs and sorely needed infrastructure updates to help our community bounce back and benefit from these resources for years to come,” Christensen said “Projects such as the realignment of 60th Street and the interchange at Highway 36 and County Road 15 are the culmination of public servants working together to improve our community, and with the passing of this bipartisan legislation we are a major step closer in bringing these updates to our area”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.