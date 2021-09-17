To the editor:
During the time of the government shutdown and pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that from August 2020 to August 2021, real average hourly earnings decreased 0.9%. Not so in the Stillwater Area School District.
While students were learning remotely, and parents were juggling supervising learning with their own employment, and the family’s earnings were decreasing, the Stillwater Area Public Schools teachers got a 4.2% raise.
No one I know besides the unions got such a raise during the pandemic.
What is interesting, is that the teachers union pumped $3,700 into the school board election, which ushered in the board majority that then negotiated this 4.2% raise.
The Stillwater Area Schools average teacher pay, according to the Minnesota Department of Education in 2020-21 was $79,524, before the 4.2% raise.
That ranked them in the top 20 average teacher salaries in the State of Minnesota.
At the time of the last levy, the school district had an academic record that had 74.4% reading proficiency rate for third graders. By 2019, that rate had gone down to just 58.1%.
And during the pandemic, it was just 51%.
And now, that union-supported board is asking the public to renew a levy, increase the levy, and add a tech levy. Given the pattern of this board and where their priorities seem to lay, coupled with severe academic decline at the same time giving raises, I will not support these levy requests.
DeeDee Armstrong
Afton
