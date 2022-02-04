The city of Stillwater hired Joe Kohlmann, 39, as its next administrator.
Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski said that what stood out about Kohlmann from other finalists was that Kohlmann has the perfect “personality fit.”
“That’s where Joe really came out ahead,” Kozlowski said. “In my notes for Joe, the words I kept writing down were ‘reliable’ ‘integrity,’ and ‘honesty.’ He was really, really genuine. He really cares about his job as a city administrator. I know that’s going to translate into caring for the city of Stillwater.”
The City Council voted unanimously 5-0 to approve Kohlmann’s employment contract at its meeting on Feb. 1. The Gazette has submitted a request to the city of Stillwater for inspection of the employment agreement, and city officials responded on Feb. 1 that the document will be available once the agreement is “fully signed.”
The city received about 30 submissions with around a dozen finalists for the position. The City Council selected four people to interview in-person and meet with city department heads.
“After that process, frankly, anyone we were (interviewing) could have done the job,” Kozlowski said.
The council held the in-person interviews as the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce and the city were hosting the inaugural World Snow Sculpting competition in Lowell Park downtown on the river.
Two of the candidates were from Stillwater, and Kohlmann grew up in South St. Paul.
“One candidate was from East Grand Forks so it was kind of nice for them to see the tempo of Stillwater,” Kozlowski said.
When the City Council hired its current administrator, Tom McCarty, in 2015, Kozlowski said that “We needed a transitional leader to look at our city as a whole to do the heavy lifting of making us an operational city.”
One of the operational issues at the time included facing the rising costs of insurance premiums.
“Now, the tough stuff has been done,” Kozlowksi said. “Now, we get to focus on the fun stuff. We’re finally at a point where it is going to be a really fun job for Joe. It’s a really cool time of turn-the-page transition. …. He’s going to be awesome. I’m excited for Joe to come on board.”
Kohlmann is leaving his job as City of St. Francis’ City Administrator, which is a post he has held for approximately six and half years.
He is leaving his post at St. Francis because Stillwater’s appeal was just too good to turn down, and noted that the St. Croix Valley city boasts a variety of thriving business districts.
He was also impressed with Stillwater’s iconic downtown.
“Just overlooking downtown from the hill there, the landscape and the river and quite frankly the people were great,” he said. “That was the major, major selling point. “After interviewing, there was positive energy with everyone I came into contact with.”
Kohlmann said he is leaving St. Francis in good shape, and he and the City Council there have focused on infrastructure improvements.
“We’ve kind of set in stone the city planning initiatives when related to infrastructure,” he said. “I think the road map is there for many years to come.”
In Stillwater, much of his focus will be on coordinating year-round events that attract tourists to the city. The World Snow Sculpting Championship is the first official Stillwater event Kohlmann attended. He has visited the area before walking along the riverfront.
When the Gazette inquired what Stillwater events he is looking forward to, he responded “All of them. It’s been a long couple of years with the COVID stuff.”
As for the city’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies, Kohlmann wasn’t planning on making any major changes.
“I think just looking at what the city’s been doing currently and just monitoring guidelines, gathering input and kind of going from there,” Kohlmann said.
After interviewing with Stillwater’s department heads, the new city manager didn’t notice any obvious deficiencies that need to be addressed immediately.
“I can’t say there was any low-hanging fruit that I noticed right off the bat,” Kohlmann said. “I’ll gather more information, and be more knowledgeable and work to address it with anything that comes up.”
Kohlmann will listen to input before pushing a vision forward for the city.
“My vision is that this time is to come in and listen to stakeholder opinions,” he said. “I think people should know I am eager to collect vision input from staff, stakeholder and community members just getting a vision down and moving it along.
About Kohlmann
Prior to working as St. Francis’ City Administrator, Joe Kohlmann served as the City Administrator for the city of Tonka Bay, for approximately five years, and an Administrative Intern for the city of South St. Paul, for 15 months. Kohlmann holds a Master of Urban and Regional Studies from Minnesota State University Mankato, and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Hamline University.
(Gazette staff photo by Matt DeBow)
