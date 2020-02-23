k9 buzz.jpg

Mayor Ted Kozlowski (left) presents certificate of appreciation to Stillwater Police K-9 Officer Buzz for 10 years of service to the department. Over those 10 years, Buzz participated in over 250 deployments, over 70 drug searches and conducted 99 demonstrations and educational meetings for over 7,000 residents. He will being living a life of leisure at the home of his handler Investigator Dave Wulfing (right). Gazette staff photo by Kevin Ott.
