Many times, when things seem to go well for people, they say that it must be the “luck of the Irish” even if they’re not Irish. Well, most of the time, luck is not something that just happens it is the end result of your work.
So luck is nothing more than what you make of it. And for one Irishman, James O’Brien, that was the truth.
O’Brien was born Oct. 19, 1847 at Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada. A year later, he and his family moved to Olde Town, Maine. They only remained a short time, and then moved to the St. Croix Valley in 1853, then down to Stillwater.
He was educated in the common schools of Stillwater, and when he was 15, he began his career in the logging business working for Elam Greeley.
O’Brien was a hard worker, spending as much time as he could save money and learning the lumber trade. He learned so well, that in the winter of 1867, he went into business for himself.
He worked with several others, such as Durant, Hanford, and McKusick. The following two winters he worked with Mr. McPheters.
He would later on team up with James S. Anderson, and form the lumber company called Anderson & O’Brien. When Anderson died, he went into business with his brother, John, forming the firm J.S. & John O’Brien.
During the early 1880s, O’Brien, along with his brother, purchased the “Stillwater Lumberman” and “Daily Sun” newspapers. They quickly put E.A. O’Brien in charge of the operation, and for several years, the newspapers were one of the most popular in the St. Croix Valley.
However, hard times and competition forced the O’Brien’s to shut down operations and eventually sold the business to the Easton’s of the “Stillwater Gazette.”
In 1888, when the Articles of incorporation for the Minnesota Mercantile Company were filed, J.S. O’Brien was one of the incorporators. At the first meeting of the newly formed company was held, O’Brien was elected the company’s president, a pos ition he held at the time of his death.
O’Brien also was civic minded. He was elected to two terms in the Minnesota State Senate, serving from 1891 to 1895. He was a member of, and for a number of years the president, of the board of managers of the State Prison until being removed by Governor Lind, who appointed David Bronson as his successor.
O’Brien was appointed by Governor Clough to the post of Surveyor General of Logs and lumber for the Stillwater district in 1897, and served one term. He was also the president of the St. Croix Boom Company during 1897 and 1898.
James O’Brien is remembered for another side occupation or hobby that he took up. That was horse racing.
O’Brien purchased his most widely known bay stallion down in Kentucky in 1875. He brought the horse back to Stillwater and named him “Gol. Ricely,” which was a favorite term used by O’Brien.
His horses would race all over the country, many winning races on such tracks as those in Chicago, Kentucky and at the local Driving Park. By the 1890s, O’Brien was forced to by a farm in Lakeland to stable his many racehorses. This farm later became known as the “Lakeland Stables.”
O’Brien would own more than 50 racehorses during his lifetime. He had two with the name “St. Croix” at different times and another was “Wild Pirate” who won in a race in Memphis in 1902.
In 1898, the “Stillwater Gazette” said of O’Brien: “Endowed by nature with the sturdy qualities which command success, Mr. O’Brien has steadily won his way in the world, always confident and self-reliant, and ready if occasion demanded, to ‘breast the blows of circumstance.’”
O’Brien’s health, however, was quickly failing. He had been stricken with diabetes, and his health was never at full strength. While visiting some of his logging operations in Grand Rapids, Minnesota he became seriously ill, and was taken to the hospital. He remained there for about three weeks, and then died of gangrene on Feb. 21, 1904.
His life, as many of the newspapers put it, was a “busy” one. He did not rely on the “luck of the Irish” to do the things he did.
O’Brien worked hard and with that, he made his good fortune. His hard work still pays off today. There are decedents of J.S. O’Brien still in the Valley, and they are still working as hard as ever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.