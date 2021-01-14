Senator Karin Housley (R-Stillwater) was sworn in for her third term in the Minnesota State Senate on Tuesday, Jan. 5
“I’m honored to be sworn in for a third term representing Forest Lake, Stillwater, and the St. Croix Valley. I’m ready to get back to work,” said Senator Housley. “This year may look a bit different as we continue our recovery from COVID, but my priorities are the same. I will continue to work towards reforms that help our aging and vulnerable Minnesotans, our families, and our businesses. We need to get our kids back in school and we need to let our businesses reopen. Minnesotans are looking to us to make these things happen. I look forward to tackling legislation that matters to Minnesota families as we continue to contend with COVID.”
Housley was reappointed as the Chair of the Senate’s Committee on Aging and Long-Term Care and will also serve as Vice Chair for the Committee on Jobs and Economic Growth Finance and Policy and as a member of the Human Services Reform and Commerce committees.
In addition to serving on these committees, Housley will also serve on the Senate Republicans’ leadership team.
