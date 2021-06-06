The Washington County Historic Courthouse host the “The Life of an Object: Stories, Meanings & Moments,” exhibit that opens Saturday, June 5, and will run through December.
The exhibit will explore how objects may communicate ideas, values and meaning. Learn how the artifacts in the Historic Courthouse archives that have been preserved and collected through the years not only tell the story of the building itself, but are also a reflection of a time, people and community.
The curator, Megan Arney Johnson, will be on site at a free Meet the Curator event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Washington County Historic Courthouse is at the corner of Pine and Third streets in Stillwater. See the county website at www.co.washington.mn.us/hc for more information about the building and activities planned in it, call 651-275-7075 or e-mail historiccourthouse@co.washington.mn.us.
Courthouse expanding guided tours
The Washington County Historic Courthouse is expanding guided tours to three tours a day Wednesday through Sunday, and evening tours Thursday and Friday.
Tours at the Historic Courthouse will be at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Tours will also be at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Visitors will enjoy a short introductory video before viewing the courtroom, 1900s county jail, and exhibitions, and hear stories of the buildings construction, offices, and the people who worked at courthouse. The tours are free; donations are accepted.
To ensure the best tour experience, public tours are limited to 10 participants per tour guide. Large groups will be divided for a tour rotation. Those visiting with a large group of 10 or more may call 651-275-7075 to make arrangements. Unscheduled tour groups may be asked to tour the building without a guide.
The Washington County Historic Courthouse is at the corner of Pine and Third streets in Stillwater.
See the county website at www.co.washington.mn.us and search “Historic Courthouse” for more information about the building and activities planned in it, or call 651-275-7075 or e-mail historiccourthouse@co.washington.mn.us for more information.
