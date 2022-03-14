A call for art submissions is being made for an exhibit planned for the Washington County Historic Courthouse, which will be at the courthouse June 4 through Jan. 8, 2023.
The exhibit, called ‘Through the Eyes of Others: Art in Washington County,’ will be juried and curated by Megan Arney Johnston, and artists may submit up to three pieces.
Call for artists is up until May 1. Work will be selected by mid-May, and artists will be asked to deliver the selected items to the courthouse by May 29 for installation. Entry fee is $10 per entry, and proceeds will benefit the Historic Courthouse Restoration Fund.
The entry fee is nonrefundable. Four monetary prizes will be awarded to: Best in Show (as voted on by visitors) - $200 Juror’s Award - $100; Supporter’s Award - $100 Best 18 and Under - $100
These awards are funded by ArtReach St. Croix and Wendy Gimpel Real Estate.
The exhibits rules and eligibility are: the contest is open to all residents of Washington County; artists must complete the Open Call Submission Form and include images of artwork to be considered; artists may submit up to three digital images of artwork; submit work that generally falls into the following categories: People, Architecture, Parks & Nature, Historic Sites, and Artists Under 18; media may include sculpture, photography, painting, ceramics, drawing, prints, and video; include your name, address, phone number, and email along with an art list of the works submitted, including title, year, medium, price, dimensions and image number.
By looking at other people, places, and spaces, especially the natural environment, viewers can see differently and think differently.
Art has a way of getting people to look, and then look again. The exhibit is to encourage visitors to see the world through the eyes of others, and of artists.
This exhibition aims to celebrate the diversity of people and places of Washington County. Taking as a point of departure the notion of “through the eyes of others,” the exhibition hopes to engender a creative investigation into what makes us human.
What is important to us? Where do we go to rest, relax, and contemplate?
