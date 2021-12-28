HealthPartners announced that it named Brandi Lunneborg president of Lakeview Hospital and St. Croix Valley executive leader.
Lunneborg, who begins this week, brings more than 20 years of health care leadership to HealthPartners, most recently as chief executive officer at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, a 74-bed community hospital in Americus, Georgia.
“We’re excited to welcome Brandi to our organization,” said Andrea Walsh, president and CEO,. “She has outstanding leadership experience and a record of partnership working together with colleagues and physicians to improve patient care and community health.”
“Brandi’s broad range of experience will serve Lakeview Hospital and the St. Croix Valley well,” Lake-view Health Board Chair Julie Schmidt said in a press release from Lakeview Hospital. “She understands the health care needs of communities like ours, and we look forward to her operational and strategic leadership.”
Lunneborg succeeds Ted Wegleitner, the former Lakeview Hospital president and St. Croix Valley executive leader, who retired in July.
About Lakeview Hospital
Lakeview Hospital is part of HealthPartners, the largest consumer-governed, non-profit health care organization in the nation with a mission to improve health and well-being in partnership with members, patients and the community. Lakeview is an integrated, non-profit clinic and hospital system serving the eastern Twin Cities area and western Wisconsin. Our system includes HealthPartners Clinic Stillwater, Lakeview Hospital and Lakeview Health Foundation. For more information, please visit lake-viewhealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.