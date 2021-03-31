A rotating schedule of bird hikes throughout Washington County Parks will continue with a hike 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. April 10 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park.
Hikers should park in the hilltop parking lot and meet at the hilltop picnic pavilion.
Registration is required, as group size is limited, and may be found on the Washington County Parks web page.
Learn to identify the birds that call the St. Croix Valley home and contribute to citizen science data collection by completing bird count surveys with the guide.
For Washington County park locations, see www.co.washington.mn.us/parks.
The hike will traverse turf, gravel, and paved trail depending on trail conditions. Participants should bring binoculars and dress for hiking and the weather. This program is free with a parks vehicle permit ($7/daily or $30/annually), and is open to people of all ages and abilities. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.
For questions, call 651-430-8370 or email at parks@co.washington.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.